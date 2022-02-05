Watch
Warmer weather arrives for the weekend

Posted at 6:58 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 20:58:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just in time for the weekend, warmer temperatures will return to southern Arizona as winter releases some of its icy grip.

Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows climbing back into the low to mid-30s.

Breezy conditions will remain with us for Saturday morning and return by Sunday evening as another system brushes the region to the east.

By the middle of next week, high pressure returns and boosts our high temperatures back into the lower 70s.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the warmer weather!

Cuyler Diggs

