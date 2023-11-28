Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Warmer to start the week, but changes are on the way

Another chance of rain and mountain snow arrives for the end of the week
Posted at 6:06 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 20:06:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are enjoying a nice stretch of weather to start the week but some big changes are heading our way.

Another winter-like storm system will arrive Wednesday night and stay with us through the start of the weekend.

Some wind, rain, mountain snow and much cooler air will accompany this next storm.

Rain totals are expected to be light and snow levels will lower to around 7,000' and drop further as we go into Friday.

The heaviest of snow will fall over the White Mountains but the mountains of southeastern Arizona could see a few inches before the storm moves out this weekend.

Better keep those winter clothes handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

——-
Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018