Warmer to start the week, but changes are on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are enjoying a nice stretch of weather to start the week but some big changes are heading our way.

Another winter-like storm system will arrive Wednesday night and stay with us through the start of the weekend.

Some wind, rain, mountain snow and much cooler air will accompany this next storm.

Rain totals are expected to be light and snow levels will lower to around 7,000' and drop further as we go into Friday.

The heaviest of snow will fall over the White Mountains but the mountains of southeastern Arizona could see a few inches before the storm moves out this weekend.

Better keep those winter clothes handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

