Warmer temperatures return to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A short warming trend returns to southern Arizona ahead of another weak low pressure system that will bring breezy, cooler weather for the end of the week.

This next system will bring just enough moisture to create a few sprinkles and a dusting of snow above 7,000' as we go from Thursday night into Friday morning.

By Thursday, high temperatures will climb into the lower 70s before cooling back into the lower 60s for the weekend.

Overnight lows won't be as cold to finish the week as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s instead of the 20s.

This warming trend will be brief, so don't put away the winter coats because you'll need them this weekend and early next week!

