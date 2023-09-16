TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer temperatures return for the weekend as dry air remains over much of southern Arizona.
Highs will climb back to 100° in the lower elevations and some lower 90s will be found in the higher elevations east and south of Tucson.
By Sunday, a little moisture will return to bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to areas east of Tucson.
Next week, slightly cooler temperatures return and we'll stay dry.
Have a great, safe weekend!
Cuyler Diggs
Cochise County Forecast
