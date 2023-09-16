Watch Now
Warmer temperatures return for the weekend

A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the weekend
Posted at 5:54 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 20:54:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer temperatures return for the weekend as dry air remains over much of southern Arizona.

Highs will climb back to 100° in the lower elevations and some lower 90s will be found in the higher elevations east and south of Tucson.

By Sunday, a little moisture will return to bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to areas east of Tucson.

Next week, slightly cooler temperatures return and we'll stay dry.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

