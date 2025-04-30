Warmer temperatures return for the end of the week along with less wind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Less wind and warmer temperatures will be with us as we go through the end of the week, but another round of gusty wind arrives for the weekend.

High temperatures will climb back to 90° for the end of the week as we wait for another low pressure area to bring more wind and cooler temperatures by Sunday.

The combination of gusty wind and low humidity will return Sunday which will create more critical wildfire risk across southern Arizona.

Early next week, cooler air arrives and will keep our high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

With all this change in the weather, we still don't see any significant chance of rain.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

