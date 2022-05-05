Watch
Warmer temperatures return for the end of the week

Posted at 7:00 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 22:00:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warming trend has returned to southern Arizona and will have us seeing high temperatures hovering around 100° by the weekend.

We'll see plenty of sunshine and less wind through the end of the week, but a strong low pressure system will bring back more wind as we head through Mother's Day weekend.

Strong wind will raise wildfire danger and blowing dust concerns from Mother's Day all the way through the middle of next week.

For now, we can enjoy less wind and lots of sunshine.

Just don't forget the sunscreen and to drink some extra water!

Cuyler Diggs

