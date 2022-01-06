Warmer temperatures arrive for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into the lower 70s for the end of the week.

Overnight lows won't be quite as cold with early morning temperatures gradually climbing back into the lower 40s.

Relatively quiet weather will carry into the weekend, but a weather pattern shift will allow for another chance of valley rain and mountain snow going into the middle of next week.

Along with a chance of rain, we'll see slightly cooler temperatures with highs dropping back into the upper 60s.

For now, this might be a good time to plan your lunch breaks outside!

Cuyler Diggs

