Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Warmer temperatures arrive for the end of the week

items.[0].videoTitle
Warmer temperatures arrive for the end of the week
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 21:09:32-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into the lower 70s for the end of the week.

Overnight lows won't be quite as cold with early morning temperatures gradually climbing back into the lower 40s.

Relatively quiet weather will carry into the weekend, but a weather pattern shift will allow for another chance of valley rain and mountain snow going into the middle of next week.

Along with a chance of rain, we'll see slightly cooler temperatures with highs dropping back into the upper 60s.

For now, this might be a good time to plan your lunch breaks outside!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018