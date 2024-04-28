Warmer temperatures are on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over the last few days, it's been windy and cooler than average for this time of year. The temperatures in Tucson were in the 70s throughout the day with windy conditions in the afternoon. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms north of Safford through the White Mountains.

But next week will bring warmer temperatures with Tucson in the low 90s and Sierra Vista in the mid-80s. The warming trend will begin tomorrow with the temperatures rising above normal next week.

Cochise County Forecast April 27

