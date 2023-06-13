Warmer temperatures are just around the corner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our unseasonably cooler air is about to give way to some of the hottest temperatures of the year.

High pressure is building over Mexico and will allow some warmer air to arrive for the end of the week and into Father's Day weekend.

Highs will climb into the low 100s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s which is close to average for this time of the year.

Monsoon officially begins Thursday, but we still don't see any significant chance of rain in the forecast.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

