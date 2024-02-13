Watch Now
Warmer, drier weather returns to southern Arizona

A lovely weather pattern for Valentine's Day and the rest of the week
Posted at 7:23 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 21:23:04-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure has returned to southern Arizona and will bring warmer temperatures through the weekend.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s through Valentine's Day along with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

By the weekend, we'll see highs in the mid-70s with overnight lows climbing back into the upper 40s.

Early next week, another chance of rain and mountain snow arrives.

Enjoy the warmer weather through the weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

