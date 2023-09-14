Watch Now
Warmer, drier weather returns for the end of the week

Monsoon looks to be about over for southern Arizona
Posted at 7:51 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 22:51:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is quickly coming to an end as drier air returns to southern Arizona and will bring an end to thunderstorms as we go into the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the low 100s for the weekend and we'll see mostly sunny skies.

Our overnight low temperatures will be feeling more like September as mid to upper 60s return for the end of the week.

We don't see any sign of thunderstorms next week, so this could spell the end for monsoon.

Cuyler Diggs

