Warmer and windy for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer, windy weather will create elevated wildfire risk through the weekend and the possibility of some blowing dust.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s as we wait for a low pressure system to arrive by the middle of the week.

This next system will bring some light rain to southeastern and some mountain snow.

The best chance of rain or snow will occur from Tuesday night through Friday morning and snow levels will drop down to around 4,000' during that time.

Rain totals will likely be less than a quarter-of-an-inch, but snow totals could approach 10" above 7,000' in the mountains northeast of Tucson.

By Wednesday, highs will only climb into the upper 50s with overnight lows dropping close to freezing.

Have a great weekend and get ready for a wintry mix of weather next week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

