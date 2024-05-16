Watch Now
Warmer and drier to finish the week

Getting closer to 100° as we move into the weekend
Posted at 4:48 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 19:48:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure moves east and allows high pressure to move in which will allow temperatures to climb.

Highs will climb into the upper 90s and come close to reaching 100° for the first time, this year in Tucson, on Saturday.

Dry conditions will return to southeastern Arizona along with some gusty wind early next week.

The combination of gusty wind and low humidity will keep wildfire danger high all through next week.

Remember that sunscreen and to drink extra water!

