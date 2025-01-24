Warmer air arrives for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer air is on the way and will have our high temperatures climbing back into the lower 70s through the weekend.

The warming trend will come with some gusty wind for Saturday and Sunday as a low pressure system approaches from the northwest.

This next system won't have much moisture to work with but we will see a few showers and some light mountain snow from Monday through Wednesday morning.

Snow levels will drop to 5,500' with 1 to 4" of accumulation expected mainly over the White Mountains.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be much cooler with high temperatures only in the upper 50s.

Enjoy the warmer daytime temperatures over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

