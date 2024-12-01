Warmer, above-normal temperatures continuing this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson metro area saw highs on Sunday that ranged in the upper seventies to eighties. It was a similar trend to what the rest of Southern Arizona also saw.

Many areas on the western part of Southern Arizona saw the upper seventies like in Ajo and Santa Rosa while Cochise County saw the low to mid seventies for the daily high.

Tucson saw some wind speeds that got to eight miles per hour while places like Organ Pipe and Sells saw 12 mile per hour wind speeds. Wind gusts in Tucson got up to 14 miles per hour while they stayed at around 8 miles per hour in Sierra Vista.

Overnight, the weather is going to dip down to about 46 degrees, which tracks to what we saw today in Tucson.

Cochise County is going to see lows in the thirties and forties with Sierra Vista seeing 45 degrees and Willcox seeing 32 degrees.

Tomorrow we are going to reach a high of 82 in Tucson, which is 8 to 14 degrees above what we normally see for this day in previous years. The rest of the week we will see 79 degrees on Tuesday and then the mid to upper seventies for the rest of the week.

In Sierra Vista the high tomorrow is going to reach 72 and then 71 on Tuesday before we see the upper sixties for the rest of the week.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

