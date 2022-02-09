Warm winter weather returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Beautiful mid-winter weather will settle over southern Arizona for the next several days and will have us feeling a little bit more like spring.

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

For Valentine's Day, we have a chance of seeing our first 80° day of the year as high pressure strengthens over the Southwest.

We will have to contend with some wind on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday as some weak systems pass to the northeast of our area.

Enjoy the mid-winter warming trend!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

