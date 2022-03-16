Warm, windy weather returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures will stay with us through the weekend, but a couple of systems will bring a few changes to our weather.

Wednesday, gusty wind will develop in the afternoon and increase wildfire danger across southeastern Arizona.

This system will bring high temperatures back into the upper 70s for Saint Patrick's Day, but we'll be lucky to enjoy a nice day of weather.

A stronger weather system will bring even strong wind and higher wildfire danger to southern Arizona on Sunday.

This system will also drop our high temperatures back into the upper 60s to start next week.

Be careful while out and about enjoying this warm weather!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

