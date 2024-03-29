Warm, windy weather leads to big changes for Easter Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lots of high clouds, wind and warm temperatures will take us into the end of the week as we wait for a strong cold front to arrive Easter Sunday.

Friday and Saturday will bring highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s before temperatures come crashing down into the 50s and lower 60s for Easter.

Some wind gusts will exceed 40 mph over the next few days and will cause some blowing dust and dangerous crosswinds on open highways, so be careful.

On Easter, the cold front will move from west to east across southern Arizona throughout the day and come with gusty wind, rain, a few thunderstorms, snow down to 6,000' and chilly air.

Rain totals could exceed a half-inch and over 6" of snow is expected above 7,000'.

Our wild weather continues!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

