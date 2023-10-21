Warm weekend with cooler temperatures on the way for next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a week of record high temperatures, the weekend will be just as warm with calm weather conditions. Tucson will see mid to high 90s for the weekend and Sierra Vista will be in the high 80s.

On Monday, the temperatures across southern Arizona will take a 20+ ° dip into the 60s in some areas like Sierra Vista and Tucson. Shower chances will increase for the week as Hurricane Norma makes landfall this weekend off the coast of Mexico.

Cochise County Forecast Oct 20th

