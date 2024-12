TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout this weekend, warmer than average temperatures are still in place. But by the middle of next week, low pressure sets in bringing in some cool temperatures and breezy conditions. Some areas of Tucson may see the first freeze of the season on Wednesday morning. Then, temperatures will get warmer in the last half of the week and going into next weekend.

