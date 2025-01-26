Warm weekend before cold temperatures, rain chances settle in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a cloudy and breezy Saturday, the rest of the weekend will continue to have above average temperatures and breezy conditions through Monday. High temperatures in Tucson will be in the low 70s and low temperatures will be in the high 30s. Sierra Vista will see high temperatures in the 60s and lows in the 30s.

By the middle of next week, a system will move through bringing rain and high elevation snow chances for Wednesday and Thursday. Tucson will see lows in the low 30s while Sierra Vista will hit the 20s for the low.

