Warm week ahead with afternoon breezes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will see another warm and breezy day Monday, with high temperatures running close to seasonal averages.

A warming trend will start Tuesday and continue through the rest of the week, pushing highs 4 to 8 degrees above average by the weekend. A Moderate Heat Risk is in place for Tuesday. If you have outdoor plans, make sure to stay hydrated and find ways to cool off, especially between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. when the heat will be at its most intense.

Breezy afternoons are expected daily, with the strongest winds likely Tuesday through Thursday, creating elevated fire weather concerns in some areas.

Increasing moisture moves into Southern Arizona come Friday. Current projections show slight chances for showers and thunderstorms developing Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances generally ranging from 10%-25%.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

