Warm weather will soon give way to a wetter, cooler pattern

Posted at 4:59 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 18:59:17-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warm weather pattern will soon give way to a cooler, wetter weather pattern.

Starting Sunday, our highs will drop from the 70s into the low to mid-60s as the first wave of moisture arrives.

The best chance of rain will occur Tuesday and some more light rain arrives Thursday.

Through the period from Sunday to Friday, some lower elevations could see as much as an inch of rain.

Snow won't be much of a factor below 7,500' because this weather pattern won't be as cold as the past couple of storms.

Get those outdoor plans in before Sunday!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

