Warm weather stays with us through the weekend

Warm weather will carry us through the weekend before a gradual cooling trend arrives as we go into Thanksgiving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll have a warm finish to the week that will carry us through the weekend before a gradual cooling trend returns.

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s through Saturday and remain in the upper 70s for Sunday which will make for a gorgeous fall weekend.

Starting with Sunday's cooler temperatures, we'll see a gradual cooling trend that will take us all the way through Thanksgiving.

We'll see lots of high clouds over the next week, but we don't see any rain in our forecast with the exception of a few mountain showers late Wednesday.

For Thanksgiving, we can expect some high clouds with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

We certainly can be thankful for nice weather!

Cuyler Diggs

