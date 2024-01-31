Warm weather soon gives way to more winter-like weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Enjoy the spring-like weather while it lasts because another blast of winter weather will soon arrive.

Wednesday will bring more highs in the upper 70s before we transition back to rain, mountain snow and cold.

Thursday, gusty wind will precede the cold front that will arrive Thursday night with rain and mountain snow.

Initially, snow levels will start at 7,000' and drop down to 4,500' by Friday night.

Snow totals will reach up to 16" on some of the higher mountaintops while lower elevations could see around a half-inch of rain.

High temperatures will fall into the 50s to finish the week along with overnight lows in the upper 30s for the weekend.

Get ready to return to winter reality!

Cochise County Forecast

