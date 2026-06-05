Warm weather followed by gusty afternoons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm and mostly dry weather will continue across the region through the weekend, with temperatures running near to slightly above average.

The wind in the Gila River Valley and around Safford could gust as high as 35 mph Friday afternoon. Any lingering chances for showers or thunderstorms will shift east into New Mexico, leaving southeastern Arizona dry. The combination of strong winds and very low humidity could create elevated fire danger in some areas.

Breezy conditions are expected to continue Saturday before winds shift out of the southwest on Sunday.

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