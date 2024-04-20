Warm weather continues for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, dry weather will continue through the weekend and into early next week.

In Tucson, we're still on track to see our first 95° day of the year on Monday.

By the middle of next week, windy conditions return and bring our high temperatures back into the 80s.

Dry conditions combined with gusty wind will make for increased wildfire risk, so keep that in mind as vegetation starts to dry out throughout the region.

Have a safe and great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

