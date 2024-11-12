Warm weather before weekend changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday which will be followed by highs in the lower 80s to finish the week.

The warming trend through the end of the week will come ahead of a strong cold front that will arrive this weekend along with gusty wind, cooler temperatures, a few showers and some mountain snow.

Friday will bring gusty wind and high clouds with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

The front arrives Saturday along with cooler temperatures that will have our highs in the mid to lower 60s for Sunday and Monday.

The best chance of showers occurs Sunday into Monday with only light rain expected.

Our roller coaster weather continues!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

