Warm today, showers expected midweek

Warmth continues Tuesday before midweek showers arrive and temperatures gradually cool heading into the weekend.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and warm weather continues today, Tuesday, with some locations potentially tying or breaking record high temperatures. High-level clouds will increase as the atmosphere slowly moistens, but that won’t do much to cool things down.

Changes arrive Tuesday night as a Pacific storm system moves in. Light showers are expected late tonight into Wednesday, mainly from Tucson westward, with another increase in rain chances Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain amounts look light overall, but the pattern marks the start of a shift toward cooler conditions.

By Friday and Saturday, the forecast trends drier again.

