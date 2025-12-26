Warm today, rain expected to move in Friday night into Saturday

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Afternoon temps will run about 10 degrees above normal, making it feel warmer than usual for this time of year.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southeast Arizona will see dry conditions today. Afternoon temperatures will run about 10 degrees above normal, making it feel warmer than usual for this time of year.

A weather system moving in from the southwest will arrive this evening and stick around through midday Saturday, bringing mainly light rain with a few brief periods of moderate showers. After the system passes, temperatures will cool back to near normal levels for the weekend and into next week.

