Warm today, rain expected to move in Friday night into Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southeast Arizona will see dry conditions today. Afternoon temperatures will run about 10 degrees above normal, making it feel warmer than usual for this time of year.

A weather system moving in from the southwest will arrive this evening and stick around through midday Saturday, bringing mainly light rain with a few brief periods of moderate showers. After the system passes, temperatures will cool back to near normal levels for the weekend and into next week.

