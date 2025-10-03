Warm today, cooler and windy weekend on tap

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A slight uptick in moisture is bringing a small chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms east of Tucson this afternoon and early evening. Most areas, however, will stay dry as high temperatures climb well above normal, up to 7 to 9 degrees higher than average for early October.

Looking ahead to the weekend, dry weather returns along with breezy southwest winds, especially on Saturday, which is expected to be the gustier of the two days. A passing weather system to the north will help knock temperatures back down to near-normal levels for this time of year.

Conditions will remain dry through early next week, with another gradual warm-up expected. Highs will once again trend 3 to 5 degrees above average starting around Monday.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend around Tucson, Sierra Vista, or surrounding areas, be ready for some gusty winds and slightly cooler temperatures. Overall, it’s shaping up to be a pleasant fall weekend.

