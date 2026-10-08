Warm Thursday, then rain chances start to increase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our Thursday forecast has temperatures running 3 to 10 degrees above normal under mostly dry conditions. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the White Mountains and Cochise County, but most areas will stay dry. Friday will bring similar temperatures, with another slight chance for storms in the mountains and perhaps an isolated shower or thunderstorm from Tucson westward.

The bigger weather change arrives this weekend as moisture from the tropics combines with a Pacific storm system moving into the West. Rain chances will increase Saturday and continue into Sunday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more widespread across southeast Arizona.

Rainfall could total 0.25 to 1 inch in the valleys and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains from Saturday through Tuesday, although those amounts could change as the weekend approaches. The heaviest rain is currently expected farther north in central Arizona.

Sunday and Monday will also turn breezier, with afternoon winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph, with Sunday expected to be the windiest day.

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