Warm temps and sunny skies for Tucson this weekend

Saturday will begin with low temperatures in the 40s for many across the region with highs expected to top out in the 70s once again.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 18:16:32-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is shaping up to be a wonderful weekend across Southern Arizona in the way of weather.

Mild and dry conditions will persist over the next few days with the Spring-like weather.

A week system moving through on Saturday won't bring any precipitation but will result in breezy conditions.

Rain chances return by Thursday next week.

