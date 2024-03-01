Warm temps and sunny skies for Tucson this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is shaping up to be a wonderful weekend across Southern Arizona in the way of weather.

Mild and dry conditions will persist over the next few days with the Spring-like weather.

Saturday will begin with low temperatures in the 40s for many across the region with highs expected to top out in the 70s once again.

A week system moving through on Saturday won't bring any precipitation but will result in breezy conditions.

Rain chances return by Thursday next week.

