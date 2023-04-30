Watch Now
Warm temperatures continue to rise through weekend

Posted at 10:34 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 01:34:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout southern Arizona, warm temperatures were the common theme. The temperatures in Tucson was just a few degrees below the triple digit level. Throughout Sunday, we'll see temperatures at 99° in Tucson. We'll cool off in the 80s during the rest of the week.

A weather system will also be on its way on Monday, which will bring gusty winds up to 30 miles per hour in some areas of southern Arizona. The National Weather Service issued a fire watch on Monday due to the dry and windy weather.

