TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The dry and windy weather conditions continue as the holiday weekend begins. Some areas of southern Arizona will see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour and wind speeds between 12 and 20 miles per hour.

Temperatures will remain near normal for this time of year with mid to low 90s in Tucson. Sierra Vista will be in the mid to high 80s throughout the week.

