Warm spring weather continues to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some nice spring weather will be with us to bring the week to a close, but a nasty winter-like cold front arrives over the weekend.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s for Friday and Saturday before plunging into the lower 60s for Sunday.

This chilly air will stay with us through Tuesday and we'll also see some rain and snow above 5,000' as we go into Sunday.

Rain accumulations will run below 0.25" for most of us and snow accumulations will occur mainly above 6,000' where up to 8" is possible.

Getting ready for a rocky weather ride over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

