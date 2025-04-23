Warm, quiet weather continues through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather won't show many signs of change through the end of the week as the pattern of warm days and cool nights continues into the weekend.

High temperatures will remain close to 90° with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

For the end of the week and to start the weekend, some gusty wind will bring back high wildfire risk as some slightly cooler air tries to move across southern Arizona.

By the start of next week, highs will drop back into the lower 80s with overnight lows dipping into the lower 50s.

We still don't see any significant chance of rain in the forecast.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

