Warm, mostly cloudy today; rain Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will run about six degrees above average today under warm, mostly cloudy skies, but a late-week system will bring steady rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains across Southeast Arizona on Friday and Friday night. Most of the rain will be light to moderate, though a few thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon and evening. Flash flooding is not expected.

Most valley communities can expect between 0.25 and 0.50 inches of rain, with the better chances for higher totals from Nogales to Tucson to Safford.

Snow levels will start between 8,000 and 8,500 feet Friday morning, then drop to near 7,000 feet by early Saturday. That means higher elevations could see accumulating snow and slick roads, especially overnight into Saturday morning. If you are heading to the mountains this weekend, plan ahead and check road conditions before you go.

