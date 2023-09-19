Watch Now
Warm, gusty weather returns to Southern Arizona

Dry conditions continue into the middle of the week
Posted at 5:20 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 20:20:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A dry, breezy weather pattern will continue through the middle of the week as low pressure moves closer to Arizona.

The strongest wind will likely blow across the region, on Thursday, as the low moves to the northwest of the area.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week and drop into the lower 90s for the weekend.

Some clouds will arrive Wednesday, but only a slim chance of rain is expected.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

