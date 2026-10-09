Warm Friday, then a windy and rainy weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few showers and storms could pop up across southern Arizona this afternoon, mainly from southern Pinal County south to the border. Most areas will see little rain, but stronger storms could bring brief downpours and wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph. Temperatures will also take a turn, dropping from above normal levels Friday to near normal Saturday, with cooler weather settling in for much of next week.

Saturday and Sunday bring more unsettled weather. Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday, with the potential for locally heavy rain, small hail and damaging wind gusts. A wind advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday for southwestern Pinal County and central and western Pima County. Strong southwest to south winds could gust up to 45 to 55 mph, with even stronger gusts possible in storms. Sunday will also bring more chances for showers, so be prepared for changing conditions.

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