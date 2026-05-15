Warm Friday before weekend wind picks up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're heading into a warm and sunny Friday, with temperatures climbing several degrees above normal this afternoon. Winds will stay fairly light today, with only a few afternoon gusts expected, before conditions start to change Saturday as a stronger weather system approaches the region.

The bigger weather story this weekend will be increasing winds and growing fire danger. Southwest winds are expected to become breezy Saturday afternoon, with gusts around 30 mph, before turning even stronger Sunday into Monday.

The strongest winds are expected Sunday, when gusts could reach up to 45 mph across parts of Southeast Arizona. Cooler air will also move in, dropping temperatures to slightly below normal by early next week.

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