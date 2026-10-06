Warm, dry week before rain chances return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will stay warmer and mostly dry through the workweek, with temperatures running about 4 to 8 degrees above normal. For today, Tuesday, expect mostly dry conditions with some clouds giving way to a generally sunny afternoon. A few showers or an isolated thunderstorm are possible in the White Mountains Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, but most of the region will stay dry. Winds will also pick up Thursday, with easterly breezes continuing into Saturday. Gusts could reach 35 mph, especially in the Gila River Valley, though winds are expected to be weaker than they were this past weekend.

The bigger change arrives this weekend. Rain chances increase late Saturday night and continue into Sunday and early next week, with a 20% to 50% chance of rain in many areas. The exact setup remains uncertain because the system could interact with Hurricane Rachel near the Baja California coast, which could influence where and how much moisture reaches Arizona.

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