Warm, dry week ahead for Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is in for a warm and mostly dry week, with high temperatures running a few degrees above normal through Wednesday. Tucson could hit 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A high-pressure system parked over northern Mexico is keeping the region dry and warm, while a low-pressure system spinning off the Baja coast remains too far away to bring widespread rain. The main storm track is staying well north of Arizona for now.

The only exception to the dry forecast is a slight chance of showers in the mountains northeast of Tucson on Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures begin trending closer to normal or even slightly below average heading into the weekend.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

