Warm, dry weather will stay with us through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer than average temperatures will remain over southern Arizona all the way through the weekend.

High temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s through Super Bowl Sunday.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s through the weekend, so keep those jackets handy for when the sun goes down.

Early next week, breezy conditions will usher some cooler air across the Desert Southwest and will push our highs back into the upper 60s to near 70°.

Enjoy the spring-like weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

