Warm, dry weather will stay with us this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, dry weather will stay with us with just a few fluctuations in wind and temperature over the next several days.

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s through the end of the week along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

As weather systems pass to the north, breezy conditions will be felt throughout southeastern Arizona on Tuesday and to finish the week.

Late this weekend and early next week, high pressure will take over and boost our high temperatures into the low to mid-80s.

Looks like a great stretch of weather for rodeo week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

