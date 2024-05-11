Warm, dry weather for Mother's Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mother's Day weekend will bring similar weather to what we've experienced over the past few days.

Highs will run close to 90° with dry, breezy conditions continuing into next week.

This weather pattern will keep wildfire risk elevated, so please be careful with any flammable items, materials or items that may cause a spark.

Slightly warmer temperatures arrive next week, but we still don't see any indication of 100° heat.

Happy Mother's Day!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

