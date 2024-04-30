Warm, dry weather continues this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures will remain over southern Arizona through the remainder of the week along with some occasional gusty wind.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the 50s with just slightly cooler temperatures arriving for Thursday.

Wednesday, gusty wind will return which will elevate wildfire risk and that higher risk will carry through the start of next week.

Dry weather is expected through the middle of next week.

A typical spring weather pattern for southern Arizona!

Cochise County Forecast

