Warm, dry MLK Day for southeast Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect calm and warm weather across southeast Arizona. High pressure is keeping things dry with light winds and a few high clouds.

Afternoon temperatures are running about 5 to 8 degrees above normal. This quiet, warmer-than-usual pattern sticks around through Thursday.

Some changes are expected as we head into the weekend. A storm system moving in from the Pacific is expected to cool things down starting Friday, with temperatures dropping back to near normal, then below normal by Saturday and Sunday.

Along with the cooler air, there’s a chance for rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains, making for a much different feel by the weekend.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

