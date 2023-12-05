Warm December weather returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure is going to bring some warm December temperatures to southern Arizona through the middle of the week.

Highs will climb to 80° in several communities including neighborhoods in and around Tucson.

We'll only see a few high clouds before the end of the week as a dry weather pattern remains over the Southwest.

By the end of the week, a system will clip the area and bring some breezy conditions along with cooler temperatures to go into the weekend.

Take advantage of the nice weather over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

