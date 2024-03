TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been a beautiful Saturday with clear skies and some afternoon breezes. Temperatures are a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Next week, the temperatures will cool back to normal.

Tucson will see highs in the 70s and Sierra Vista will have highs in the high 60s for the rest of the weekend.

Another weather system may bring a few chances for rain on Thursday and Friday of next week.

Cochise County March 2

